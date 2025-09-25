Here are the latest news highlights from Nagpur for Thursday, September 25, 2025. The city witnessed developments in crime, infrastructure, accidents, festivals, and civic administration. From bomb threats and fraud cases to Navratri celebrations, heavy rains, and infrastructure controversies, Nagpur’s headlines capture the mix of challenges and festivities shaping daily life.

Crime and Public Safety

Bomb threats: A man was arrested for issuing a bomb threat to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari’s residence. In a separate case, police launched an extensive search after receiving a threat call claiming a police building and colony would be blown up.

Property and finance fraud: A city-based builder was defrauded of ₹3 crore in a land TDR (Transferable Development Rights) scam. Four people have been booked.

Land fraud: A mother-son duo was arrested in connection with a ₹60 lakh land fraud case.

Arrests: Bajaj Nagar police apprehended an externed criminal after a brief chase. In another operation, Mankapur police arrested a youth with MD drugs.

Infrastructure and Development

Flyover construction row: A viral video showing a flyover passing directly through a house balcony sparked controversy. NHAI officials clarified that the structure was on encroached land.

Samruddhi solar power: The Samruddhi Mahamarg has become India's first expressway to generate solar power.

Digital cash records: Nagpur authorities have begun digitizing the cash book records of officers for greater transparency.

Accidents and Natural Events

Temple gate collapse: A slab of an under-construction temple gate in Nagpur collapsed, leaving 17 workers injured.

A slab of an under-construction temple gate in Nagpur collapsed, leaving 17 workers injured. Heavy rains: Vidarbha, including Nagpur, was lashed by heavy rains. The state government assured relief and the Chief Minister announced compensation for rain-affected farmers.

Festivals and Events

Navratri celebrations: Devotees thronged Durga pandals across the city. Meanwhile, Nagpur Rural Police booked a farmhouse for violating time restrictions by continuing a Garba event past midnight.

Ravan effigies: Artisans in Nagpur are preparing 60-foot effigies of Ravan ahead of the Vijayadashami festival.

Other Notable Updates

Railway services: A new Amrit Bharat Weekly train will soon begin operations via Nagpur.

CBSE updates: The Class 10 and 12 board exams will start on February 17, 2026. Additionally, CBSE has announced new capacity-building programs for teachers from October.

Sports: Chess prodigy Divya Deshmukh has been confirmed as part of the Goa World Cup.

Gold Rate in Nagpur (September 25, 2025)

22 Carat Gold: ₹5,670 per gram

₹5,670 per gram 24 Carat Gold: ₹6,185 per gram

