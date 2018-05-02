‘2nd phase of COVID-19 vaccination begins’

Nagpur: The second phase of vaccination against COVID-19 for health workers as per the instructions of Central Government started from Monday.

Health workers were vaccinated at Panchpaoli Women’s Hospital, Government Medical College and Hospital (Medical), Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (Mayo), Daga Hospital and AIIMS.

Vaccination against COVID-19 had started on January 16 in Nagpur city and second phase started after 28 days. Around 30,787 health workers have registered with Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) for the inoculation. Those who took the first vaccine are now being given a second dose as per the protocol.

Corona vaccine is also being given to front line workers and 27,578 beneficiaries have registered their names.