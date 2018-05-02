    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Tue, Feb 16th, 2021
    Sports News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    Youth Sporting spikers are best

    Youth Sporting Club, Katol spikers proved their supremacy winning men’s title in the 53rd District-Level Volleyball Championships that concluded at the Anand Nagar Sports Association’s courts. In an exciting final, Youth Sporting pipped Samarth Vyayam Shala 3-2 with the last two sets going to wire.

    The setwise scores read 25-17, 16-25, 21-25, 26-24, 15-13. Chetan Balbhute of Katol and KZS Kalmeshwar’s international player JaishreeThakre were adjudged as best male and female players of the tournament.

    Prizes were distributed at the hands ofVijay Dangre, Executive vice-president, IndianVolleyball Federation and President of both Maharashtra Volleyball Association and Nagpur District Volleyball Association.

    PS Pant, Sunil Hande, Arvind Gawai, Sneha Rokade, Sourabh Rokade, Nilesh Mate, Pravin Chilkulwar, Nitin Kanade were prominently present. Hande, Secretary of Nagpur District Volleyball Association, informed that Nagpur teams have been selected on the basis of performances of players in this event.

    The teams for upcoming State-level tourney to be held at Pune, will practice at Anand Nagar and Samarth grounds

