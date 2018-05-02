2nd part of budget session of Parl to resume today

The second half of Parliament’s Budget Session is set to resume today.

The session is likely to be stormy as the Congress party has said that it will seek the resignation of Union home minister Amit Shah over the Centre’s alleged failure in containing violence in the national capital.

The first half of the budget session, which began on January 31 with an address by President Ram Nath Kovind to the joint sitting of the two Houses, had seen protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act..

The budget session is slated to conclude on April 3.

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Sunday said that his party will continue to press for the resignation of Shah and will also unmask them over the violence in Delhi, which left 42 people dead and over 200 injured.

“We will raise all the important issues and unmask them. We will not spare them (BJP). We are asking for Amit Shah’s resignation. We will continue to do so in Parliament as well,” Chowdhury said.

“Delhi violence took place under their watch. Now the same thing is happening in West Bengal. They are creating the same atmosphere. ‘Goli Maro Saalo Ko’ slogan is being raised in West Bengal,” he added.

The Congress leader also accused the BJP of dividing the country along communal lines.