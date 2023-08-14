Lost Rs 1.50 lakh in online gaming, youth prints counterfeit currency at home!

Nagpur: Two persons were arrested from Sindhi district of Madhya Pradesh by Nagpur Rural Police, in connection with a large-scale counterfeit currency scam. The scam came to light after the police recovered counterfeit currency worth Rs 45,000 from Kalmeshwar.

According to police, Pravin Ramji Patel, a 21-year-old resident of Piparha village in Sindhi (MP), was nabbed from Gondkhairi while carrying fake Rs 100 notes of two different series, amounting to a staggering total of Rs 48,700. The police discovered that both the new and old notes were printed to resemble genuine currency, bearing the same series and number. Subsequently, Pravin Patel was charged under Section 489(b),(c) Indian Penal Code by the police.

The investigation of the case led the police to Sindhi district, Madhya Pradesh, where two persons, Dhiraj Dinesh Tiwari (28), a resident of Satna district (MP) and Akash Annapurnaprasad Pandey (21), a resident of Sindhi district (MP) were apprehended. Further inquiries into the motives behind their actions revealed a startling truth.

Akash Pandey, a highly educated person with a Diploma in Computer, had fallen victim to online gaming and gambling. He lost over Rs 1.5 lakh in online gambling. Faced with financial woes, he met Dhiraj Tiwari, who proposed a scam to create counterfeit currency notes using computer skills, the police said. A partnership was formed, with Akash Pandey being promised a 30 percent commission for his involvement.

Under Dhiraj Tiwari’s guidance, Pandey produced fake Rs 100 currency notes, which were then circulated in the market. The investigation uncovered that both Pravin Patel and his companion used to distribute the counterfeit notes in Nagpur.

Under the guidance of SP Vishal Anand, Addl SP Dr Sandip Pakhale and SDPO Bapu Rohom, the arrests were made by LCB PI Omprakash Kokate, PI Kalmeshwar Yeshwant Solse, APIs Rajiv Karmalwar, Dilip Potbhre and staff including Dinesh Adhapure, Atul Shende, Hitendra Choudhary, Ashok Choudhary, Pradip Sarode, Nilesh Ingulkar and others.

