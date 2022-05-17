296 recruit constables pass out after 9-month training in Nagpur

Nagpur: After undergoing training for nine months at Police Training School (PTS), 296 recruit constables of the 110th batch passed out on Monday, May 17. The passing out parade of the recruit constables led by Amol Kare was held in a glittering ceremony at PTS ground in the morning.
Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar was the chief guest. PTS Principal Chetna Shekhar Tidke presided.Theceremony was organised under the guidance of Director General of Police Rajnish Seth, Additional Director General (Training & Special Squads) Sanjay Kumar, Special IGP (Training & Special Squads) Ravindra Sengaonkar.
The recruits were imparted training in handling weapons, physical fitness, knowledge about the laws, including IPC, CrPC, computers, cyber crime, human behaviour. They were also given inputs of Maharashtra Police Force and its administration.
Joint Commissioner of Police Aswathi Dorje, Special Inspector General (Nagpur Range) Chhering Dorje, Deputy Commissioner of Police(Detection) Chinmay Pandit, Dr Ankush Shinde, Deputy Director of Forensic Laboratory Vijay Thakre, retired police officers Ramesh Mehta, Purshottam Choudhary, Sudhakar Palandurkar, Vinod Patole, Brijendra Tiwari, parents and relatives of recruit constables were present on the occasion.
The first prize of outstanding recruit constable was bagged by Nana Ramkrishna Sirsat. Other prizes were bagged by Swapnil Mahadeo Kharat and Amol Ankush Kare. PTS Vice-Principal Shobha Pise,trainers Rameshwar Piprewar, Kishan Navghare and others worked hard for the success of the passing out parade.
Reserve Police Inspector Pratibha Bharose conducted the proceedings of the ceremony. Shobha Pise proposed a vote of thanks.