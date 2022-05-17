296 recruit constables pass out after 9-month training in Nagpur

Advertisement

Nagpur: After undergoing training for nine months at Police Training School (PTS), 296 recruit constables of the 110th batch passed out on Monday, May 17. The passing out parade of the recruit constables led by Amol Kare was held in a glittering ceremony at PTS ground in the morning.

Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar was the chief guest. PTS Principal Chetna Shekhar Tidke presided.Theceremony was organised under the guidance of Director General of Police Rajnish Seth, Additional Director General (Training & Special Squads) Sanjay Kumar, Special IGP (Training & Special Squads) Ravindra Sengaonkar.