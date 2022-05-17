Trader attacked with rods, knife for refusing extortion money in Sakkardara

Advertisement

Nagpur: Miscreants launched a murderous attack on a 30-year-old tyre trader in Tajbagh area, after the latter refused to pay them extortion money here, on Monday night.

According to police sources, the victim Sheikh Rehman Sheikh Ibrahim, owns a tyre shop on Azad Colony Road near Tajbagh. The accused identified as Sheikh Musran Khan Mustak Khan (26) and Sheikh Sameer alias Baburao wald Sheikh Firoz (30) had reportedly approached Rehman on Monday night seeking extortion money.