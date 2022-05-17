Passengers face horrid time as trains are overcrowded

Advertisement

Nagpur: As the Covid pandemic subsided, there was a heavy rush of passengers travelling in trains. Due to the sudden rise in the number of travellers, passengers are facing hardships while travelling in trains.

On Monday, passengers travelling in Thiruvananthapuram-Gorakhpur Express had a horrible time. The train arrived with a delay of 12 minutes at Platform No. 1 of Nagpur Railway Station at 4.45 pm. The sleeper coaches of the train were so overcrowded that the passengers could not even go to the toilet or get down on the platform to get water or snacks. The passengers who had confirmed tickets were finding it hard to board the train as the gates were crowded with unconfirmed passengers. Some passengers were even seated in toilets.