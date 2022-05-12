282 skeletons of Indian soldiers killed in 1857 revolt found

Advertisement

The skeletons of 282 Indian soldiers who participated in India’s First War of Independence in 1857 were found during the excavation near Amritsar, said Dr JS Sehrawat, Assistant Professor, Dept Anthropology, Punjab University.

“These skeletons belong to 282 Indian soldiers killed during India’s first freedom struggle against the British in 1857. These were excavated from a well found underneath a religious structure in Ajnala near Amritsar in Punjab,” said the assistant professor.