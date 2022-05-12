Aapli Bus fares to be hiked by 17%, NMC boss signs proposal: Report

Advertisement

Nagpur: In view of steep increase in diesel rate, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC), on the lines of MSRTC, has decided to hike increase the Aapli Bus fares substantially to tackle the burden.The Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishnan B has reportedly signed the proposal put forward by Transport Department increasing the Aapli Bus fares by 17 percent.

According to reports, MSRTC has revised bus fares on all routes across Maharashtra by 17% on average and the new fares came into effect from October 2021.