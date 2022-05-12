Nagpur’s SSH doctor duped of Rs 11.12 lakh by 3 Jabalpur men in car deal

Nagpur: The Head of Urology Department, Super Speciality Hospital (SSH) Nagpur Dr Dhananjay Selukar was duped of Rs 11.12 lakh by three fraudsters on pretext of helping him buy a new car at cheaper rate.
The accused have been identified as Ayush Agrawal, Amitabh Shukla and Pankaj Agrawal, all residents of Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh.
According to police, one of the accused was working as a contractor for providing some technical solutions at the hospital. He befriended Dr Selukar. In a discussion, Dr Selukar told the accused that he wanted to buy a new Volkswagen car. The accused had reportedly told Dr Selukar that one of his friends has a showroom in Madhya Pradesh. The accused trapped Dr Selukar in the fraud by saying that he can help him buy a new SUV cheaper by Rs 1 lakh from the showroom. Dr Selukar agreed to the proposal and transferred Rs 11.12 lakh to his bank account in January this year.
However, after not receiving any confirmation of booking, the doctor started calling the accused persons. After receiving some calls, the accused stopped responding to Dr Selukar’s phone calls. On realising he has been cheated, Dr Selukar approached police and lodged a complaint.
Police registered a case under Sections 420, 406 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code against the three fraudsters. Further investigations are underway.