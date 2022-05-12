Nagpur’s SSH doctor duped of Rs 11.12 lakh by 3 Jabalpur men in car deal

Advertisement

Nagpur: The Head of Urology Department, Super Speciality Hospital (SSH) Nagpur Dr Dhananjay Selukar was duped of Rs 11.12 lakh by three fraudsters on pretext of helping him buy a new car at cheaper rate.

The accused have been identified as Ayush Agrawal, Amitabh Shukla and Pankaj Agrawal, all residents of Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh.