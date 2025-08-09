28 Tigers, 25 Humans Dead – Maharashtra’s Man-Animal Clash Deepens

Maharashtra’s Grim 2025: More Tigers Dead in 8 Months Than All of Last Year – Humans Also Paying the Price

Nagpur: A disturbing trend is emerging in Maharashtra’s forests – 28 tigers have died in just the first eight months of 2025, already surpassing the total tiger deaths in all of last year. Alongside, 25 humans have also lost their lives, many in deadly encounters with the big cats.

Data from the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) reveals that between January and August this year, 28 tiger deaths were recorded due to various causes. By comparison, 2024 saw 22 tiger deaths in the entire year.

The human toll is equally alarming. Over 25 people have died so far in 2025, most of them in villages skirting the forests of Chandrapur, Nagpur, Gadchiroli, Yavatmal, and Gondia. Seven of those deaths occurred in Nagpur district alone, all linked to tiger attacks.

The Forest Department is on high alert as expanding human settlements continue to encroach into wildlife corridors, forcing tigers, leopards, and elephants into closer and often deadly contact with people.

Historically, 2023 saw the highest tiger mortality in five years with 46 deaths. In 2021 and 2022, the figure was 28 each. On the human side, Maharashtra recorded a drop in tiger-related deaths in 2023 – down to 35 from 82 in 2022 – but this year’s data suggests the threat is far from over.

In Nagpur division, areas such as Parseoni, Ramtek, Deolapar, and Paoni remain hotspots for man-animal conflict. Around 15 tigers, mostly sub-adults, currently live alarmingly close to human habitation.

Nationally, 378 people have been killed in tiger attacks between 2020 and 2024, according to Minister of State for Environment Kirti Vardhan Singh. Maharashtra leads the grim list, with 2022 marking the worst year – 110 deaths in tiger encounters.

Wildlife experts warn that without strict preservation of habitat corridors and stronger buffer zones, the spiral of loss will continue. “If this continues, both humans and tigers will keep paying the price,” one conservationist said.