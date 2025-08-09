20,000 illegal ads removed – yet rule-breaking LEDs keep lighting up Nagpur

NMC Pulls Down 20,289 Illegal Hoardings – But Why Ignore Blazing LED Boards Breaking the Same Rules?

Nagpur: The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has told the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court that between January and July 2025, it removed 20,289 illegal hoardings, banners, and posters from across the city. But even as the civic body boasts of a massive clean-up, questions are mounting over its silence on rule-breaking LED video hoardings that continue to light up the city’s busiest squares.

Court-Monitored Crackdown

The update came through an affidavit by Deputy Commissioner Milind Meshram, following oral directions from the court during a contempt petition filed by Parivartan Citizen Forum Secretary Dinesh Naidu.

Zone-wise action:

Laxmi Nagar Zone : 6,976 hoardings removed, 264 police complaints (highest in city)

: 6,976 hoardings removed, 264 police complaints (highest in city) Mangalwari Zone : 5,582 hoardings removed, ₹5,000 fine collected, 1 police complaint

: 5,582 hoardings removed, ₹5,000 fine collected, 1 police complaint Dhantoli Zone : ₹95,000 fine collected (highest in fines)

: ₹95,000 fine collected (highest in fines) Mahal Zone : ₹75,000 fine collected

: ₹75,000 fine collected Total: ₹1,75,000 fines collected, 265 police complaints lodged

The High Court had earlier warned that Assistant Commissioners and Ward Officers would be held personally responsible if orders were ignored. Citizens can also report violations via the Public Grievance Portal and Nagpur Live app.

The LED Hoarding Question No One’s Answering

While NMC’s affidavit highlights action against static banners and posters, the city skyline is now dotted with bright LED video boards – some with rapidly changing visuals – operating in clear violation of municipal rules.

Outdoor advertising guidelines allow only static ads, with restrictions on brightness near traffic junctions to avoid driver distraction. Yet, from Sitabuldi to Automotive Square, high-intensity LED screens flash commercial ads day and night, some visible from hundreds of meters away.

When questioned, NMC officials insist “there’s nothing wrong”, but citizen complaints point to potential traffic safety hazards – especially for two-wheeler riders and night-time drivers.

Activists allege selective enforcement, accusing the civic body of cracking down on traditional hoardings while turning a blind eye to more lucrative LED advertising. “If court orders apply to all illegal displays, why are LEDs exempt?” asked one resident.

The unanswered question remains: Is NMC truly enforcing rules equally – or are Nagpur’s glowing LED hoardings lighting up more than just the skyline?