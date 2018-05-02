Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Video : Mhalgi Nagar Nagpur Accident caught on CCTV, 2 dead, 5 injured

    Nagpur: In a fatal accident caught in CCTV installed at Mhalgi Nagar square here on Tuesday morning, a speeding truck hit another overspeeding pickup vehicle, killing two people and injuring 9 others. All of them were riding in the open trolley of the pickup vehicle.

    The deceased have been identified as Rahul Bansi Banjara, 25, resident of village Dhaba, and Bherulal Karulal Gaud, 25, village Parpada, both under Garot tehsil in Mandsaur district of Madhya Pradesh.

    In the camera footage, it can be clearly seen that the square was free from busy traffic as it was the morning time but as the the truck tried to cross the road, the mini pickup Bolero vehicle approaching from adjacent road, deliberately tried to speed up, in a bid to cross the road before the truck. But as the truck too was at good speed, the rear end of the pickup vehicle was hit and it overturned to hit the pole at the corner of the divider.

    The accident was reported at around 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday.

