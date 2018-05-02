Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    26 new Covid-19 cases in Nagpur, Central Prison tally at 103

    Nagpur: 26 more samples tested positive for novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) by Saturday afternoon. Seven among which belonged to Nagpur Central Jail, with the latest development the cases at prison surged to 103.

    While 19 persons who were placed under institutional quarantine facilities were tested positive for virus borne disease.

    Though, city continues to shine with astonishing recovery rate as over 1300 i.e. significantly more numbers of patients under treatment currently, have successfully treated with the disease.

    Unfortunately, so far, 25 patients have also succumbed to the virus borne disease, of which 10 are from outside of Nagpur.

