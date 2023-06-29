25 former students of Government Institute of Science clear MH SET exam

Nagpur: The result of Maharashtra State SET exam was announced on June 27, in which more than 25 former students of the Government Institute of Science and members of the Young Alumni Association of the Institute of Science cleared the exam in various subjects.

The MH SET exam is conducted by Pune University. In the exam held on March 26 this year, a total of 1,01,257 students from all over Maharashtra appeared for 32 subjects, out of which 6676 students (6.59%) passed. This year, since there are recruitments for many posts in the state of Maharashtra, students are preparing for competitive exams and faculty recruitment.

Students have maintained the tradition of success of the famous Institute of Science in Central India and more than 25 former students who studied in the Institute of Science have cleared the SET exams in various subjects. Among them Ankush Kularkar, Praveen Kamble, Shubham Vasade, Shubham Palia, Swapnil Belkhude, Nikhil Ingle, Gulshan Kharkate, Damodar Maskare, Srikanth Katore, Poorva Khot, Harshini Rathi, Vaibhav Chane and others cleared the exam.

Aniket Madankar, Parimal Gaidhane, Vaibhav Bavankar, Akshay Patil, Akash Bramhankar, Shubham Modankar and Vaibhav Dhenge of the association informed that the Young Alumni Association of Institute of Science Nagpur conducted several online sessions by experts to guide the NET SET exam. All the passed students were congratulated by the Young Alumni Association.

