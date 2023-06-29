NMC awaits HC’s final order on shops under Tekdi Flyover

Nagpur: The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) is awaiting formal orders from Nagpur Bench of Bombay High Court for initiating demolition of the Tekdi Road fly-over as a petition by some of the shopkeepers still remains to be decided.

According to Milind Meshram, Deputy Commissioner (Revenue), though the High Court has orally directed the shop-owners to vacate the shops, a part of the petition is still to be decided in finality. The petition of 35 shopkeepers is listed for final hearing on July 10, 2023. Thereafter, the High Court will dictate the order. Once the order copy is received, the NMC will resume the process to demolish the Tekdi Flyover also known as Railway Station Flyover.

The High Court observed that since Maha Metro has already constructed shops at alternate sites, the shopkeepers cannot object to the same. The shopkeepers were also directed to either accept the financial compensation offered by NMC or take possession of the shops that are constructed at the land of MSRTC, adjoining Nagpur Railway Station. As such their plea challenging notices issued by NMC to vacate the shops was rejected by the High Court.

While the shopkeepers are ready to abide by the High Court’s directive, they have raised a contention about the future of a project envisaged by Public Works Department (PWD) for construction of 200 shops complex near the Nagpur Railway Station for their rehabilitation. Also, PWD has proposed a multi-layered parking plaza opposite Tekdi Ganesh Mandir. For the same, PWD has to file an affidavit.

The joint affidavit by PWD on the two projects would shed light on its plan and the High Court would then provide clarity on the demolition process. The fly-over was built by NMC post-demolition of shops in front of Nagpur Railway Station, on the western side. Nearly 171 shops were constructed under the fly-over, and the same were allotted on long lease. About 17 shops remained vacant as there were no takers as business persons were apprehensive of sales on the street.

The fly-over instead of providing any solution to traffic congestion added to the mess at Jaistambh Square and Manas Square. The presence of shops below the flyover was an eyesore, mostly the eateries functioning in the most unhygienic way. The waste water from the eateries used to be thrown off on the cement road and it gave a negative outlook for outstation visitors to the city as after emerging from the railway station they were greeted by foul stench due to the stagnant water on the stretch.

