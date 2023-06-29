Mega blood donation camp & Doctor’s Day celebration by IMA Nagpur on July 1

Nagpur: On the occasion of Doctor’s Day on Saturday, July 1, Indian Medical Association Nagpur Branch is organising a Mega Blood Donation Camp in association with Lions Club of Nagpur Medicos, Rotary Club Nagpur Ishanya and Lions Club Nagpur Vision at IMA Hall North Ambazari Road Nagpur from 9 am to 1:00 pm.

Dr Vandana Kate, President IMA & Dr Kamalakar Pawar, Secretary IMA Nagpur appealed to all the people to donate blood and participate for the noble cause & make the event a grand success.

Doctor’s Day function will be held in the evening at IMA’s JR SHAW Auditorium. Dr Anil Bonde, Member of Parliament, will be the chief guest. Dr Ravi Wankhedkar, Past National IMA President, Treasurer WMA & President SAARC will be the guest of honour.

Dr Vipin Itankar, District Collector Nagpur will be the special guest. Dr Milind Naik Past VP IMA HQ, Past President IMA MS will preside over the Function.

On this occasion, IMA will felicitate doctors who have given lifetime services to the society. They are as follows: Dr. Anil Laddhad, Dr. P. P. Joshi, Dr. B. D. Deshmukh, Dr. Pradeep Arora, Dr. Rakesh Shrivastava, Dr. Sulochana Pathak, Dr. Dipti Jain, Anil Fekrikar (Chief Editor Tarun Bharat).

On the same occasion felicitation of wards of doctors who have achieved meritorious positions will be held.

