24-hours shutdown of Kanhan Water Treatment Plant on Tuesday

Nagpur: Nagpur Municipal Corporation and Orange City Water have planned a 24-hours shutdown of Kanhan Water Treatment Plant (WTP) to carry out some major leakage repairing works on Kanhan 1300 mm dia feeder line and Kanhan 900 mm dia feeder line from July 14 (Tuesday) @ 11 AM to July 15 (Wednesday) @ 11 AM.

Following this 24-hour shutdown water supply to entire Nehrunagar Zone, Lakadganj Zone, Satranjipura Zone, Aasi Nagar zone & part of Mangalwari zone shall remain affected. While the affected areas will receive low pressure and restricted water supply for next 24-hours post shutdown completion.

Citizens also take a note that as 24-hours shutdown at Kanhan WTP is a major shutdown, so Water supply through Tankers will also be not possible during and after shutdown in the affected areas.

Following proposed work will be carried out during shutdown On Kanhan WTP 1300 mm dia feeder line

1. Leakage repairing on Sakkardara 900mm Feeder opposite Bollywood

center point Hotel.

2. Leakage repairing on Subhan Nagar Branch feeder valve

3. Preventive Maintenance of Pardi ESR valves (6 No’s ).

On Kanhan 900 mm dia feeder line

1. NHAI Work :- Joint leakage repairing work on 900mm feeder main laid

by NHAI near Uppalwadi Bridge

At Kanhan WTP Plant :-

1. Express Feeder incomer structure maintenance work

NMC & OCW has appealed citizens from above mentioned affected areas to co-operate & store sufficient water for their use in advance.