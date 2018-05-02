Professionals including Chartered Accountants need to learn “Six Lessons from COVID-19”

– Pujya Gyanvatsal Swamiji of BAPS Swaminarayan Sansthan

Nagpur Branch of WIRC of ICAI recently organized a Virtual Fellowship Meet on “Six Lessons to Learn from Covid-19” in association with Akola, Amaravati, Aurangabad, Anand, Pimpri Chinchwad, Rajkot and Vapi Branches of Western India Regional Council of ICAI.

On this occasion, Pujya Gyanvatsal Swamiji of BAPS Swaminarayan, Sansthan in his talk started by bowing and paying due homage to Bhagwan Swaminarayan & his spiritual successors. Swamiji then welcomed all the delegates including students of CA fraternity who were a part of this VFM. Swamiji began by saying that this because of governments timely response in early stages of pandemic the doctors and health saving professionals got time to respond and build up the needed infrastructure.

Pujya Swamiji then elaborated on his learnings and he narrated the six lessons with examples –

1) Principle of non-violence (Ahinsa) & Co-existence

2) Life is uncertain & very short, and family is the primary source of happiness

3) Everything is temporary and adopt & adapt to changes in your life

4) Always save your money by cutting your unnecessary expenses.

5) We need good doctors, good social order & good social organisation for our survival

6) We need God for our Survival

Pujya Gyanvatsal Swamiji, then answered the questions of participants and made the session more interactive by answering to queries in much lucid manner and with very relevant examples. Questions asked were – 1) How to handle the situation of depression amongst youngsters? 2) Is Coronavirus also a creation of God?, 3) How to win our minds? 4) How to decide on things without being biased and what factors should be thought about while making decisions seamlessly?

Swamiji in his closing remarks stated that G = Generator, O = Operator & D = Destroyer is what GOD is and he is the one who has been at the rescue of mankind against the Novel Coronavirus created Pandemic called Covid-19. He further suggested names of 2 books that people can read to have good thoughts and keep themselves motivated in these lock down times.

CA. Kirit Kalyani, Chairman, Nagpur Branch of WIRC of ICAI in his welcome address recognized the gracious and motivational presence of Swamiji and welcomed him on the virtual forum of Nagpur Branch of WIRC of ICAI. Chairman CA. Kalyani welcomed the members, students & family members who had joined in large numbers. Further chairman expressed gratitude towards the Chairman & Managing Committees of all other branches including Akola, Amaravati, Aurangabad, Anand, Pimpri Chinchwad and Vapi Branch and also members of all these branches who had connected for the VFM.

CA. Kalyani further stated that he is firm believer of the quote by Roy T. Bennet – “Challenge and adversity are meant to help you know who you are. Storms hit your weakness but unlock your true strength” and storm like Covid-19 has hit us badly but will certainly help in unlocking our strengths. CA. Kalyani further went on saying that inner strength is really very important and targeting this inner strength is the purpose of hosting this VFM. He further thanked Swamiji for accepting the invite of Nagpur Branch and joining on this virtual platform.

CA. Jiten Saglani, Secretary of the Nagpur Branch coordinated the session and question and answer session. CA. Akshay Gulhane, WICASA Chairman took the opportunity to formally introduce Swamiji and formal Vote of Thanks was proposed by CA. Saket Bagdia, Vice Chairman. Prominently present on this occasion were Chairman of various co-host branches CA. Jalaj Baheti (Akola), CA. Vipul Patel (Amravati), CA. Ganesh Shilwant (Aurangabad), CA. Bhavesh Thakkar (Anand), CA. Simran Lilwani (Pimpri Chinchwad) & CA. Vinay Sakariya (Rajkot) & CA. Shyam Purohit (Vapi). The VFM was very successful as it was attended by nearly 500+ families.