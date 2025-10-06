24-Hour Water Supply Shutdown on GH–Medical Feeder for Interconnection Work

Nagpur, : The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) in coordination with Orange City Water (OCW) has planned a 24-hour shutdown of the GH–Medical feeder on October 7, 2025, from 10:00 a.m. to October 8, 2025, at 10:00 a.m.

This shutdown is being undertaken to carry out 700 mm × 700 mm diameter interconnection (I/C) work of the existing Medical feeder with the new AMRUT feeder at Manas Square, near Loha Pool.

Gold Rate 6 Oct 2025 Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,19,500 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,11,100 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 1,50,500/- Platinum ₹ 49,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

During this period, the water supply will remain affected in the following Command Areas (CAs):

1. GH–Medical Feeder Command Area: GMC, TB Ward, SECR Railway, Tata Capital, Rambagh Colony, Rajabaksha, Indira Nagar, Jattarodi No. 3, Ajni Railway, Rambagh MHADA, Shukla Atta Chakki, Unthkhana, Great Nag Road, Borkar Nagar, Bara Signal.

2. Godrej Anandam ESR Command Area: Dakshina Murti Chowk, Pataleshwar Road, Binjani Mahila School, Kotwali Police Chowk, Panchang Galli, Chota Ram Mandir, Old Hislop College, Attar Oli, Ramjichiwadi, Karnal Bagh, Telipura, Gadikhana, Juni Shukrawari, Joharipura.

For more information about water supply, consumers can contact NMC-OCW Helpline No 1800 266 9899 or email contact@ocwindia.com.