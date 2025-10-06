- Nagpur–Gondia Expressway approved: The Maharashtra government has officially sanctioned the long-awaited ₹3,162 crore Nagpur–Gondia Expressway, to be developed by MSRDC. The project promises to boost connectivity across eastern Vidarbha, significantly reducing travel time between the two districts.
- EOW arrests doctor in hospital scam: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has arrested Dr. Sameer Paltewar in the ₹17 crore Meditrina Hospital fund diversion case. The court has denied bail to him and 13 others accused of siphoning money through shell companies.
- Couple killed in Italy car crash: A Nagpur couple, Javed and Nadra Akhtar, died in a tragic road accident in Grosseto, Italy. Their daughter remains critically injured, while two sons survived with minor injuries. The incident has deeply saddened the Nagpur community.
- Nagpur issues India’s first e-passport: In a nationwide first, Nagpur has begun issuing e-passports for enhanced travel security and faster immigration clearance. The initiative aims to modernize passport infrastructure across India.
Civic and Local News
- NMC finalizes ward boundaries: The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has declared its final ward boundaries for the 2025 civic elections, paving the way for the upcoming polls.
- Land return project for farmers: A government-backed project has been announced to return 59 acres of land to displaced farmers with a ₹3,000 crore compensation plan.
- Flyover sparks outrage: A viral video shows a newly built flyover passing dangerously close to a residential balcony. While residents expressed concern over safety, the NHAI stated that the balcony was an illegal encroachment.
- Work halted on Chinchbhuvan–Khapri flyover: Ongoing construction work has once again been stalled due to contractor issues and pending clearances, affecting traffic management in South Nagpur.
Events and Cultural Updates
- Winter Session in Nagpur: The Maharashtra Legislature’s Winter Session will be held in Nagpur from December 8 to 19, 2025, maintaining the city’s political significance as the state’s second capital.
- Shri Sai Paduka Darshan Sohala: Scheduled from October 10 to 12, 2025, this spiritual event is expected to draw thousands of devotees from across Maharashtra for darshan and community activities.
Sports Highlights
- Vidarbha dominates Irani Cup: The Vidarbha cricket team continues its strong performance in the Irani Cup, gaining a commanding lead over the Rest of India side.
- Nagpur boys win silver in badminton: The Nagpur under-19 boys’ badminton team clinched the silver medal at the Maharashtra State Team Championship — a proud moment for city sports fans.
Crime and Safety
- Youth drowns during idol immersion: A 44-year-old man tragically drowned during Durga idol immersion in the Savner area. Authorities have urged citizens to exercise caution during future immersion activities.
- Tragic child deaths under probe: Health officials are investigating the deaths of 14 children in Nagpur and Chhindwara hospitals, suspected to be due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES). Medical teams have been dispatched for inspection and containment.
Nagpur Gold Rate Today – October 6, 2025
- 22 Carat Gold: ₹5,690 per gram
- 24 Carat Gold: ₹6,210 per gram
- Silver: ₹78.50 per gram
(Rates vary by jeweller and purity)
