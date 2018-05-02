Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Published On : Tue, Jun 22nd, 2021

    Man attacked with lethal weapons over old feud in Kalamna

    Attacked by Swords in Yashodhara Nagar

    File Pic

    Nagpur: A group of seven miscreants attacked a man with lethal weapons and injured him seriously over an old dispute in Kalamna police area in the midnight of Tuesday. No arrest has been made in the case so far.

    A resident of Navkanya Nagar, behind Vidyabhavan School, Kalamna, Sheikh Tausif Sheikh Kalim (32) was attacked by accused Durgesh Shahu (22), resident of Vijay Nagar, Laddu Raut, Navghare, Pankaj Rajput and their three accomplices around 0030 hours of Tuesday. The accused assaulted Sheikh Tausif with an iron rod, a sharp-edged weapon, bricks and a wooden rod. He received serious injuries on head, back, shoulders and legs.

    Kalamna API Patil, based on a complaint lodged by Mayur Pradeep Dharne (24) of Navkanya Nagar, booked all the accused under Sections 326, 324, 143, 144, 147, 148, 149, 504, 506(B) of the IPC. No arrest has been made in the case so far.

