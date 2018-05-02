Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Sat, Jul 13th, 2019

23 hurt as truck rams into ST Bus near Hingna

Nagpur: In yet another incident of truck hitting a loaded passenger bus, as many as 23 passengers onboard an ST Bus sustained minor injuries on Saturday afternoon as recklessly driven truck dashed them from front. Fortunately no casualties reported in the incident.

On Friday in a similar such accident a woman died while few others were injured as a bus turned aside after being hit by a fast moving truck on Telephone Exchange square.

In the latest accident, the ST Bus (MH/07/C/7138) plying between Umri-Wagh to Nagpur. At around 1:30 pm when the bus was crossing Hingna By-Pass Ring Road, a recklessly driven truck rammed into the bus, damaging the front part of the public vehicle. Luckily no casualty was reported in the incident, all the passengers escaped the impact with minor injuries.

In the meantime cops have booked the accused truck driver under relevant Sections of the IPC and started the probe.

Happening Nagpur
City LAD Anshul Shah to race in MRF formula ford 1600 national racing championship 2019
City LAD Anshul Shah to race in MRF formula ford 1600 national racing championship 2019
Yarana-Change Over Banquet (COB) for Round Table India to be held in the city today
Yarana-Change Over Banquet (COB) for Round Table India to be held in the city today
Nagpur Crime News
19-yr old boy rapes minor girl in Jaripatka, forces abortion
19-yr old boy rapes minor girl in Jaripatka, forces abortion
Kamble double murder case: SC rejects petition of accused seeking trial in other state
Kamble double murder case: SC rejects petition of accused seeking trial in other state
Maharashtra News
बहुवार्षिक पिकाला ३३ कोटी रुपये अनुदान मिळवून दिल्याबद्दल मा. ना.चंद्रशेखर बावनकुळे पालकमंत्री नागपूर जिल्हा यांचा सत्कार
बहुवार्षिक पिकाला ३३ कोटी रुपये अनुदान मिळवून दिल्याबद्दल मा. ना.चंद्रशेखर बावनकुळे पालकमंत्री नागपूर जिल्हा यांचा सत्कार
अमरावतीच्या धर्तीवर पश्चिम विदर्भातील विमानतळांचा विकास -मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस
अमरावतीच्या धर्तीवर पश्चिम विदर्भातील विमानतळांचा विकास -मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस
Hindi News
बच्चों को मानसिक तकलीफ देने वालों के खिलाफ शिकायत दे पालक: आरटीई एक्शन कमेटी
बच्चों को मानसिक तकलीफ देने वालों के खिलाफ शिकायत दे पालक: आरटीई एक्शन कमेटी
केंद्रीय मंत्री नितिन गडकरी के जनता दरबार में उमड़े शहर के नागरिक
केंद्रीय मंत्री नितिन गडकरी के जनता दरबार में उमड़े शहर के नागरिक
Trending News
Girl’s body found on Kelvad-Pandhurna highway
Girl’s body found on Kelvad-Pandhurna highway
Woman killed, 6 others hurt as truck rams pvt travel bus at Telephone Exchange Square
Woman killed, 6 others hurt as truck rams pvt travel bus at Telephone Exchange Square
Featured News
People with problems swarm Gadkari’s Janata Darbar in city
People with problems swarm Gadkari’s Janata Darbar in city
SC seeks Maha govt’s response on Maratha reservation
SC seeks Maha govt’s response on Maratha reservation
Trending In Nagpur
Startup should take advantages of government schemes: Dinesh Rai
Startup should take advantages of government schemes: Dinesh Rai
RTI shocker: RTO has no record of complaints against erring auto drivers
RTI shocker: RTO has no record of complaints against erring auto drivers
Planting a tree means planting a whole living system
Planting a tree means planting a whole living system
पशूवैद्यक क्षेत्रातील उद्योजकतेच्या संधी युवा पशूपालकांपर्यंत पोहचणे गरजेचे -महादेव जानकर
पशूवैद्यक क्षेत्रातील उद्योजकतेच्या संधी युवा पशूपालकांपर्यंत पोहचणे गरजेचे -महादेव जानकर
City’s Shreyas Puranik earns his place in Bollywood music world with aplomb!
City’s Shreyas Puranik earns his place in Bollywood music world with aplomb!
Infra section nature smart competition for grade -Preparatory at DPS Mihan
Infra section nature smart competition for grade -Preparatory at DPS Mihan
महावितरणतर्फ़े सुरु असलेली कामे जुलै अखेरपर्यंत पुर्ण करण्याचे निर्देश
महावितरणतर्फ़े सुरु असलेली कामे जुलै अखेरपर्यंत पुर्ण करण्याचे निर्देश
महावितरणचे वीजबिल भरणे झाले आता अधिक सुलभ
महावितरणचे वीजबिल भरणे झाले आता अधिक सुलभ
People with problems swarm Gadkari’s Janata Darbar in city
People with problems swarm Gadkari’s Janata Darbar in city
महा मेट्रो : रिच-४ (सिताबर्डी ते प्रजापती नगर) व्हायाडक्टचे ७२ टक्के कार्य पूर्ण
महा मेट्रो : रिच-४ (सिताबर्डी ते प्रजापती नगर) व्हायाडक्टचे ७२ टक्के कार्य पूर्ण
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145