23 hurt as truck rams into ST Bus near Hingna

Nagpur: In yet another incident of truck hitting a loaded passenger bus, as many as 23 passengers onboard an ST Bus sustained minor injuries on Saturday afternoon as recklessly driven truck dashed them from front. Fortunately no casualties reported in the incident.

On Friday in a similar such accident a woman died while few others were injured as a bus turned aside after being hit by a fast moving truck on Telephone Exchange square.

In the latest accident, the ST Bus (MH/07/C/7138) plying between Umri-Wagh to Nagpur. At around 1:30 pm when the bus was crossing Hingna By-Pass Ring Road, a recklessly driven truck rammed into the bus, damaging the front part of the public vehicle. Luckily no casualty was reported in the incident, all the passengers escaped the impact with minor injuries.

In the meantime cops have booked the accused truck driver under relevant Sections of the IPC and started the probe.