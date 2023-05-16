22-year-old married woman dies under suspicious circumstances in Old Kamptee near Nagpur

Nagpur: In a shocking incident in Old Kamptee, a 22-year-old married woman died under suspicious circumstances on May 14. The deceased has been identified as Salma Mohammad Parvez, a resident of Warispura, Juni Kamthi.

According to the reports, Salma’s mother-in-law, Nasreen Fatima, called her parents on May 14 at around 12:30 p.m., informing them that Salma had fallen down and was being taken to the hospital. However, after some time, Nasreen’s brother-in-law called and informed them that Salma had died.

Salma’s father, Yasin Khan Yusuf Khan, who hails from Seoni, arrived for the funeral in the evening. While bathing Salma’s body during the funeral, black marks were noticed on her neck, and they suspected that her death was due to hanging.

Following this, Yasin lodged a complaint at the Old Kamptee Police Station. The police have registered an ‘accidental death’ case and have sent Salma’s body for post-mortem to determine the cause of death.

