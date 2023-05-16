MCOCA invoked against baby-selling gang in Nagpur

Nagpur: In Nagpur, which is the Second Capital of Maharashtra, cases of gangs selling newborn babies have come to light. The Crime Branch of Nagpur Police registered the highest number of cases in the State and arrested 58 accused.

Acting tough, the Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar ordered slapping of stringent MCOCA against the Ayesha Khan alias Shweta Sawle gang who sold most of the babies. The invoking of MCOCA (Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act) against the child-selling gang is reportedly the first action in the State.

Advertisement

Childless couples used to come to Nagpur and buy newborn babies for Rs 8 to 10 lakhs. As a result, baby trafficking gangs used to earn crores of rupees. Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar took strict steps in this regard and invoked the stringent law against baby smuggling gang.

The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of Nagpur Crime Branch found a total of 58 accused while investigating. It turned out that Ayesha Khan alias Shweta Sawle was the mastermind of the gang. Shocking information has come to light that Ayesha has sold almost a hundred babies so far.

Acting decisively, Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar ordered to take action against this gang under MCOCA. Ayesha alias Shweta, her husband Maqbul Khan, Sachin Patil, Dr. Nitesh Maurya, Dr. Ritesh Motwani, Salamullah Khan, Rekha Appaso Pujari, Munnibai Dwarkaprasad Lilare were booked under the law.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement