Youth stabbed to death in Kotwali over gambling money brawl

Nagpur: A group of five men stabbed a 24-year-old youth to death and left his friend severely injured following a brawl over gambling money in Gujar Nagar under Kotwali police jurisdiction on Monday night. No arrest has been made in the case.

The deceased has been identified as Anand Prabhakar Shirpurkar (24), resident of Gujar Nagar while his friend Praveen Chandradarshan Rangari (22) sustained severe injuries and has been admitted to Mayo Hospital.

Cops have identified the accused as Ritesh Shivrekar, Praful Shivrekar, Sameer Shende, Pradeep Kale, all residents of Gujar Nagar and Yash Goswami of Pardi.

According to police sources, the victims and all the accused were indulging in gambling activities. On Monday night around 10, a brawl erupted between the five accused and Anand over distribution of money. The fracas soon took an ugly turn after the accused whipped out knives from their pockets and started attacking Anand.

They stabbed him on chest and abdomen. However, when Praveen tried to intervene into matter the accused also allegedly attacked and thrashed him. Following the brutal assault, Anand collapsed and died on the spot while Praveen was rushed to Mayo Hospital where he is reportedly battling for life.

Kotwali PSI Kharsan, based on a complaint by Praveen Rangari, booked the five accused under Sections 302, 143, 144, 147, 148, 149, of the IPC read with Sections 37(1)(3), 135 of Maharashtra Police Act and searching for them.