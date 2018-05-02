Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Tue, Jul 30th, 2019

Youth stabbed to death in Kotwali over gambling money brawl

Nagpur: A group of five men stabbed a 24-year-old youth to death and left his friend severely injured following a brawl over gambling money in Gujar Nagar under Kotwali police jurisdiction on Monday night. No arrest has been made in the case.

The deceased has been identified as Anand Prabhakar Shirpurkar (24), resident of Gujar Nagar while his friend Praveen Chandradarshan Rangari (22) sustained severe injuries and has been admitted to Mayo Hospital.

Cops have identified the accused as Ritesh Shivrekar, Praful Shivrekar, Sameer Shende, Pradeep Kale, all residents of Gujar Nagar and Yash Goswami of Pardi.

According to police sources, the victims and all the accused were indulging in gambling activities. On Monday night around 10, a brawl erupted between the five accused and Anand over distribution of money. The fracas soon took an ugly turn after the accused whipped out knives from their pockets and started attacking Anand.

They stabbed him on chest and abdomen. However, when Praveen tried to intervene into matter the accused also allegedly attacked and thrashed him. Following the brutal assault, Anand collapsed and died on the spot while Praveen was rushed to Mayo Hospital where he is reportedly battling for life.

Kotwali PSI Kharsan, based on a complaint by Praveen Rangari, booked the five accused under Sections 302, 143, 144, 147, 148, 149, of the IPC read with Sections 37(1)(3), 135 of Maharashtra Police Act and searching for them.

Happening Nagpur
“FRIENDSHIP DAY ARENA 2k19” party at Tuli International on Aug 4
“FRIENDSHIP DAY ARENA 2k19” party at Tuli International on Aug 4
City’s Arya bags first prize at National Dance Contest
City’s Arya bags first prize at National Dance Contest
Nagpur Crime News
Woman raped on pretext of marriage in Jaripatka, youth booked
Woman raped on pretext of marriage in Jaripatka, youth booked
Transporter assaults, sexually exploits driver in Wadi, Video goes Viral
Transporter assaults, sexually exploits driver in Wadi, Video goes Viral
Maharashtra News
बोखारा फाटा-बर्डी बससेवेचे उद्‌घाटन
बोखारा फाटा-बर्डी बससेवेचे उद्‌घाटन
पुण्यातील बलात्कार आणि हत्या प्रकरणातील दोषींच्या फाशीला विलंब कोणामुळे ? विजय वडेट्टीवार
पुण्यातील बलात्कार आणि हत्या प्रकरणातील दोषींच्या फाशीला विलंब कोणामुळे ? विजय वडेट्टीवार
Hindi News
खौफ और दहशत का साया नक्सल सप्ताह दौरान अनेक बस फेरियां रद्द
खौफ और दहशत का साया नक्सल सप्ताह दौरान अनेक बस फेरियां रद्द
अंतरिक्ष विज्ञानः छोटा शहर- बड़ी प्रतिभा
अंतरिक्ष विज्ञानः छोटा शहर- बड़ी प्रतिभा
Trending News
Rajya Sabha to take up triple talaq bill for consideration today
Rajya Sabha to take up triple talaq bill for consideration today
Transporter assaults, sexually exploits driver in Wadi, Video goes Viral
Transporter assaults, sexually exploits driver in Wadi, Video goes Viral
Featured News
No bail for BrahMos engineer Agrawal accused of leaking secret info to Pak
No bail for BrahMos engineer Agrawal accused of leaking secret info to Pak
Cops raid Sadar’s Locals Bar & Cafe
Cops raid Sadar’s Locals Bar & Cafe
Trending In Nagpur
NMC starts bus service from Bokhara Fata to Sitabuldi
NMC starts bus service from Bokhara Fata to Sitabuldi
No bail for BrahMos engineer Agrawal accused of leaking secret info to Pak
No bail for BrahMos engineer Agrawal accused of leaking secret info to Pak
डवलामेटी में निर्माणकार्य के लिए बनाए गड्डे में गिरने से 5 साल के मासूम की मौत
डवलामेटी में निर्माणकार्य के लिए बनाए गड्डे में गिरने से 5 साल के मासूम की मौत
Tree plantation drive held at Pragati Society near Sonegaon Lake
Tree plantation drive held at Pragati Society near Sonegaon Lake
5-year-old boy dies after falling into water filled pit in Davlameti village
5-year-old boy dies after falling into water filled pit in Davlameti village
20th Kargil Vijay Diwas Celebration at Vaysena Nagar
20th Kargil Vijay Diwas Celebration at Vaysena Nagar
Youth stabbed to death in Kotwali over gambling money brawl
Youth stabbed to death in Kotwali over gambling money brawl
पाकिस्तानसाठी हेरगिरी करणाऱ्या निशांत अग्रवालला न्यायालयाचा दणका
पाकिस्तानसाठी हेरगिरी करणाऱ्या निशांत अग्रवालला न्यायालयाचा दणका
VTA Members to adopt water harvesting
VTA Members to adopt water harvesting
मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस की महाजनादेश यात्रा 1 अगस्त से 1 सितम्बर तक
मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस की महाजनादेश यात्रा 1 अगस्त से 1 सितम्बर तक
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145