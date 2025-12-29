2025: A year that pushed Nagpur Police to the edge

Advertisement

Highlights of the major events

• Communal unrest erupts in Central Nagpur • Aurangzeb tomb row triggers violent clashes • Farmers’ loan waiver agitation chokes Wardha Road • Brutal murders shock city, raise Law-and-Order concerns • Teen Killed by Jilted Lover in Ajni • Illegal Firearms Surface in Kalmeshwar Murder Case • Fatal Accidents Turn Highways Into Death Traps • Operation U-Turn Launched to Rein in Traffic Violations • Massive Drug Haul Under Operation Thunder • Cyber Fraud Rackets With International Links Exposed • Shalarth ID Scam Unravels Fake Teacher Recruitment • Top-Level Police Reshuffle Alters Command Structure • Rural Police Crack Down on Organised Crime • MCOCA Invoked Against Gangs Ahead of Local Polls • CBI Steps Up Anti-Corruption Drive in Nagpur Region • ED Attaches Crores in Tadoba Safari Scam • WCL Officer Booked in Disproportionate Assets Case

Nagpur’s law enforcement machinery found itself under near-constant strain in 2025, as the city and its surrounding districts navigated a volatile mix of communal unrest, violent crime, mass protests, narcotics trafficking, cyber fraud and fatal road mishaps. For the Nagpur Police, the year unfolded as a prolonged stress test, demanding swift crisis response, sustained vigilance and large-scale enforcement operations.

The most severe flashpoint came early in the year. On March 17, central Nagpur slipped into chaos after demonstrations by Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal over the removal of Aurangzeb’s tomb took a violent turn. The situation deteriorated rapidly when rumours surfaced about the alleged burning of a religious text, triggering clashes across sensitive localities including Mahal, Chitnis Park and Hansapuri. One person lost his life and more than 30 others were injured before order was restored. Police swung into action with mass arrests and deployed 18 special teams to identify and apprehend those behind the violence.

Protest politics and security lockdowns

Barely had the dust settled when fresh challenges emerged in the form of large-scale farmer protests during October and November. Agitations led by former minister Bacchu Kadu over farm loan waivers brought NH-44 (Wardha Road) to a grinding halt, disrupting traffic for hours. Around 60 protesters were booked as police imposed heavy bandobast to prevent the demonstrations from spilling into violence.

Security concerns remained high throughout the year, particularly around the Vidhan Bhavan. The Winter Session of the State Legislature saw enhanced deployment of personnel, backed by AI-enabled surveillance systems, underscoring the heightened alertness maintained by the force.

Murders, firearms and a bloody undercurrent

Beyond public disorder, violent crime cast a long shadow over the city. The brutal killing of 16-year-old Angel John by her jilted lover in Ajni sent shockwaves through Nagpur. In another grim incident, 53-year-old Naresh Walde was beaten to death in Imambada while confronting miscreants. The use of illegal firearms surfaced again in Kalmeshwar, where Balya Gujar was shot dead, raising alarms over the availability of illicit weapons.

Road safety added to the mounting toll. Fatal accidents on Wardha Road, the Samruddhi Expressway and the Katol–Warud stretch claimed numerous lives, forcing police to recalibrate their traffic enforcement strategy. The launch of Operation U-Turn, a focused drive against violations, later showed measurable success in bringing down accident fatalities.

Crackdown on drugs and digital crime

On the enforcement front, Nagpur Police delivered some of their biggest hauls in recent years. Under Operation Thunder, officers seized more than 1.7 tonnes of narcotics and arrested 730 accused, dealing a major blow to drug networks operating in and around the city.

Cybercrime also remained in sharp focus. Investigators uncovered international online fraud syndicates involving transactions worth nearly Rs 20 crore. The exposure of the Shalarth ID scam, which revealed fake teacher appointments and salary frauds, led to the arrest of prime accused Ulhas Narad, Parag Nanaji Pudke and Nilesh Meshram.

Reshuffles and Reinforcement at the top

The year saw significant changes in the police leadership. DCPs Nityanand Jha, Rishikesh Reddy Singa, Rahul Madane and Niketan Kadam were transferred as part of a wider administrative reshuffle. Mehak Swami took over the Economic Offences Wing, while Shashikant Satav assumed charge of the Special Branch.

A key appointment came with IPS officer Navinchandra Reddy stepping in as Joint Commissioner of Police, replacing Nisar Tamboli. Reddy was tasked with strengthening law-and-order mechanisms and supervising major operations during a particularly demanding period.

Rural Nagpur: Iron Fist Approach

In Rural Nagpur, Superintendent of Police Dr Harssh Poddar adopted an uncompromising stance against crime. Police publicly paraded 631 criminals, invoked MCOCA against organised gangs, seized illicit liquor worth Rs 12.5 lakh and conducted nearly 1,700 preventive actions ahead of local body elections. To bolster rural policing, six new police stations were sanctioned during the year.

Central Agencies Tighten the Net

Parallel to local policing, central agencies intensified their operations in the region. Rishikesh Sonawane assumed charge as SP of the CBI’s Anti-Corruption Branch in Nagpur. In June, the agency registered an FIR over illegal excavation on CONCOR land, pegging the loss at Rs 1.62 crore.

The Enforcement Directorate, meanwhile, attached properties worth Rs 13.71 crore in the Tadoba safari scam, in which tourists were allegedly cheated of Rs 16 crore. Several banking and loan fraud cases were also pursued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

As the year drew to a close, the CBI booked WCL manager Sandeep Singh and his wife Sweta in a disproportionate assets case, alleging assets exceeding known income by Rs 45.23 lakh.

A Year of Unrelenting Pressure

From riot control to rural crackdowns, from cybercrime to narcotics seizures, 2025 tested the Nagpur Police on multiple fronts. It was a year marked by persistent pressure, high-stakes enforcement and complex law-and-order challenges — one that underscored both the vulnerabilities of a rapidly expanding city and the evolving demands placed on its police force.

