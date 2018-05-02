Youth kidnaps 16-year old girl in Nandanvan, cops mount search

Nagpur: In an audacious act, a youth lured and kidnapped a 16-year old girl in Nandanvan police jurisdiction on Tuesday morning. Cops have mounted a search to trace the girl as well as to nab the accused.

The accused has been identified as Vicky Kishore Jahajpure (22), resident of Hiwri Nagar here.

According to a complaint lodged by a relative of the 16-year old girl, the accused Vicky lured and abducted her around 10.45 am on Tuesday. The worried relatives searched her at all possible places but could not find her. Finally, a case was registered with Nandanvan police in this regard.

PSI Barad booked the accused Vicky Jahajpure under Section 363 of the IPC and launched a search to trace the girl.