20-Year-Old Killed in Love Triangle; Four Arrested, Including Minor

Nagpur,: A 20-year-old youth was brutally murdered in Nagpur’s Gorewada Hills area late Saturday night in a suspected love triangle case. Mankapur Police have arrested four individuals, including a minor, in connection with the crime that came to light 14 hours later on Sunday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Aman Gajendra Dhruvanshi (20), a resident of Mankapur, who was pursuing hotel management studies in Shillong and had returned home for summer vacation.

Police have arrested Lucky Mendhewar (18, Gangabai Ghat, Lakadganj), Abhishek Kataria (25), Sulabh Thakur (25, Gorewada, Mankapur), and a minor accomplice.

Jealousy Sparked by Love Triangle

According to police, the prime accused Lucky Mendhewar was in a relationship with a young woman. However, their relationship had recently soured, and the woman had begun interacting with Aman. Suspecting a romantic involvement between them, Lucky grew jealous and blamed Aman for the fallout.

In a fit of rage, Lucky conspired with Abhishek, Sulabh, and the minor to kill Aman. On Saturday night around 10:30 PM, they lured Aman to the Gorewada Hills area, where Lucky fatally stabbed him multiple times.

Accused Walks into Police Station

When Aman didn’t return home, his family filed a missing person report at Mankapur Police Station around 11:30 AM on Sunday. In a surprising turn, one of the accused, Abhishek, walked into the station and confessed, stating, “My friend has killed someone.”

At that point, police did not know the victim was Aman. Based on the confession, police began searching Gorewada Hills and soon discovered Aman’s body.

Acting swiftly, Mankapur Police, under the leadership of PI Harish Kalsekar, apprehended all the accused and solved the case within hours. The incident has sent shockwaves across the city, especially due to the involvement of a minor in such a brutal act.

