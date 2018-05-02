Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Wed, Aug 12th, 2020

    20 NMC officials test Covid positive

    Nagpur: As many as 20 officials of Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) in associated with Smart City, Health and Fire Department tested positive for novel Corona Virus (COVID-19).

    NMC has organized a mass testing drive on Tuesday, where swab samples of total 121 officials were examined for virus borne disease out of which 20 tested positive. With the lasted development the Covid cases have crossed 10,000 mark in Second Capital of the State.

    This came after Maharashtra State has appointed NMC as nodal agency, brought fore the negligence of local administration.

