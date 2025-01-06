20 Lakh Women Likely to Be Excluded from Mahayuti Government’s ‘Ladki Bahin’ Scheme

Advertisement













Nagpur: Women played a pivotal role in securing a majority for the Mahayuti Government during the assembly elections. However, the government’s flagship “Ladki Bahin” scheme is now under review, with eligibility criteria being scrutinized. Reports suggest that approximately 20 lakh women, who are beneficiaries of other government schemes, may be excluded from this initiative.

Farmers’ Wives Among Those Affected

The primary group facing disqualification comprises women availing benefits from both central and state agricultural schemes. Concerns are being raised about beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana and the state’s Namo Kisan Samman Yojana. An estimated 19.2 lakh women farmers fall under this category, making them ineligible for the Ladki Bahin scheme.

Strategic Decision for the Government

The Mahayuti Government, led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, now faces the challenge of determining whether women already receiving financial assistance under other programs will remain eligible for the Ladki Bahin scheme. This decision is crucial, given the potential impact on a significant portion of the scheme’s intended beneficiaries.

A Total of 30 Lakh May Be Disqualified

The review suggests that as many as 30.1 lakh women benefiting from various agricultural schemes could be disqualified. This includes 20 lakh women from farmer-specific schemes and an additional 10.9 lakh women under the state’s agricultural Direct Benefit Transfer (Agri-DBT) program.

The decision to streamline the Ladki Bahin scheme’s benefits is likely to spark significant debate, especially among the farming community, as the government seeks to balance inclusivity and fiscal prudence.