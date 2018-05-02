Thieves steal cable worth Rs 1.83 lakh from Pratapnagar

Nagpur: Some unidentified miscreants decamped with 250 meters of cable worth Rs 1.83 lakh from Khamla Kalote Vidhyalaya between May 18 and June 1 this year. The incident reported under Pratapnagar police.

Complainant Aakash Ashokrao Kharabe (32) a resident of Manish Nagar received a tender from Polycab Wire Pvt. Lmt. to lay underground cable for Maharashtra State Electricity Board. Following which he started the installation work. During installation work in Khamla Kalote Vidhyalaya, Aakash left with 250 meters of additional cable. Owing to which, Aakash rolled the cable to a drum and placed it near the school between May 18 and June 1.

However, in the meantime some unidentified burglars fled with the drum, following which Aakash approached Pratapnagar police station.

Pratapnagar police have registered a case under section 397 of the IPC and started the investigation.