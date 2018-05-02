Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    2-Year-Old Girl Falls Off First Floor Balcony In Nagpur, Dies

    Nagpur: A two-and-half-year-old girl died after falling from the balcony of her first floor house in Nagpur’s Saket Nagari area on Saturday morning, police said.

    Yunika Turale was being fed by her mother when the incident took place, the police said.

    “When her mother went in to get more food from the kitchen, the girl climbed the railing of the balcony and fell on the concrete road below. The child was rushed to a hospital with severe head injuries and died later in the night,” he said.

    A case of accidental death has been registered, the officer added.

