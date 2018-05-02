Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Mon, Mar 16th, 2020

    ED summons Anil Ambani in Yes Bank case

    Mumbai: Reliance Group Chairman Anil Ambani has been summoned by the ED in connection with its money laundering probe against Yes Bank promoter Rana Kapoor and others, officials said on Monday.

    They said Ambani has been asked to depose at the Enforcement Directorate office in Mumbai on Monday as his group companies are one among the big entities whose loans went bad after borrowing from the crisis-hit bank.

    It is understood that Ambani has sought exemption on health grounds from the agency and he may be issued a new date.

    Ambani’s group companies are stated to have taken loans of about Rs 12,800 crore from the bank that turned NPA.

