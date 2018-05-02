2 women molested in sleep, one on road in different areas

Nagpur: In three different incident of molestation, two women were reportedly molested while they were sleeping and another 26-year-old woman was stalked and molested on her way to home under Jaripatka police. The first two incidents happened under Nandanvan and Wadi police station.

In first incident reported under Nandanvan police station, a 40-year-old woman was sleeping with her daughter on Wednesday afternoon. At around 1.30 pm accused identified as Vijay Janardhan Kamble (45), who is neighbor of the survivor approached her which she was sleeping and reportedly molested her. However, when survivor woke up, she raised an alarm following which Vijay fled from the spot. She narrated the incident to her husband following which they rushed to Nandanvan police and filed a complaint.

Cops have booked accused Vijay under Section 354 of the IPC and started the investigation.

Under similar circumstances, a 28-year-old woman was molested on her house’s terrace. However, when the survivor raised an alarm the accused reportedly manhandled her.

In her complaint the 28-year-old survivor told Wadi police that she was sleeping along with her family on the terrace when accused, identified as Sagar Pramod Harne (27), a residence of same locality as that of the survivor, approached her. Sagar first held her hand and behaved in an objectionable manner with her. However, when she raised an alarm, Sagar reportedly thrashed her.

Based on the complaint lodged by the woman, cops have registered an offence under sections 354, 323 of the IPC and investigating further.

In yet other molestation incident, reported under Jaripatka police station, a 26-year-old woman has leveled up an allegation against former partner of stalking her and reportedly outraging her modesty by following her on the streets.

Following the complaint of victim cops have booked accused identified as Vipul Sanjay Humne (29), a resident of Ramai Nagar, Jaripatka under Sections 354 (D), 506 of the IPC and launched the probe.