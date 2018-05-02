2 women booked for forcing another women into prostitution in Gittikhadan

Nagpur: Gittikhadan Police on Friday booked two Hazari Pahad based woman for allegedly forcing other women into prostitution.

The accused identified as Kavita Yogiraj Temburne (50) and Sunita Sunil Ingle (40), both TV Tower residents of Hazari Pahad were booked under Sections 370,34 of the IPC.

According to police sources, cops received secret information about the two accused who are forcing women into prostitution by promising them easy money.

Acting swiftly on the inputs, cops raid TV Tower based house of the accused and rescued two woman.