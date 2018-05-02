Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Sat, May 30th, 2020

    Nagpur : With fresh spike in cases, NMC adds 4 new corona containment zones

    Nagpur: A sudden spike in new cases of novel coronavirus in city has upstaged the positive efforts of civic administration forcing them to add to list four new areas in containment zones.

    They are Mehboob Nagar-Sangarshnagar, Naik Talo-Bairagipura- Bangladesh slums, Itwari Tonga Stand, and Bhagwannagar.

    As to Bhawannagar the official notification is not issued yet as one person from there has so far tested positive on Friday. At three other places the number of per- sons who have tested positive in large numbers.

