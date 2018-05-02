    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Wed, Nov 11th, 2020

    2 rounded up for black-marketing ration in Nagpur

    Nagpur: The Unit 4 of Nagpur Crime Branch has unearthed black-marketing and pilferage of ration meant to be distributed to the poor and weaker sections in the district. 320 bags of wheat, each weighing 50 kg, collectively of Rs 1.60 lakh besides a truck (MH/40/AK/2958) were seized during the raid.

    Cops have arrested the accused identified as Pradeep Rambhau Aakre (36), a resident of Garoba Maidan, under Lakadganj police and Bassi Kunjilal Raut (36), a resident of Pardi in this connection.

    Acting on a tip-off, cops followed a truck carrying ration from FCI Godown, in Ajni. The truck reportedly halt at Balvant Kirana Stores in Bharatwada. Following which a group of men started storing wheat in the shop.

    Acting swiftly, the squad Unit 4 led by PI Ashok Meshram, APIs, K V Chengle, Ramesh Umate, Constables, Rajendra Sharma, Nitin Aakote, Ashish Kshirsagar, Satish Thakre rounded up the accused

