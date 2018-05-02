Man booked for sodomising boy

Nagpur: An 18-year-old man has been booked by police in Maharashtra”s Nagpur district for allegedly sodomising a seven-year-old boy, an official said on Tuesday night.

The alleged incident occurred in Parsodi village in Katol tehsil on Monday, he said.

The accused also threatened the boy with dire consequences if he disclosed the incident.

He has been booked under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and under section 377 (unnatural offences) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The accused is yet to be arrested, the official said.