2 more Super-Specialists join OCHRI

Nagpur: Orange City Hospital & Research Institute, a unit of Ravi Nair Hospitals Private Limited boasts of more than150 doctors serving needy central Indians through 60 departments and 30 clinics. OCHRI is also NABH accredited & ISO certified hospital. OCHRI is the only Nagpur based hospital to have retained a place in THE WEEK National Survey of India’s Best hospitals list since 2006. It attracts talents and experts from all over World who desire to return back to their roots and serve needy Central Indians.

Recently Dr. Sanjay Gidhwani, MBBS, MD, DNB (Cardiology) has joined OCHRI as Cardiologist. He has completed MBBS from MUHS, Nashik, MD (General Medicine) from V.S.S. Medical College, Orissa and DNB in Cardiology from Care Hospital, Hyderabad. He is trained in evaluation & management of various acute & chronic cardiac diseases including 2D Echo, TMT. He has experienced in interventional procedures like, Angiography, IABP, TPI, Peripheral Angiography, Graft Angiography, Simple & Complex angioplasties including primary angioplasties and Pacemaker Implantation. Dr. Sanjay Gidhwani is available on all working days from 3pm to 5pm in OCHRI OPD apart from 24×7 emergency calls.

Dr. Saurabh Chahande, MBBS, MD, DNB, Fellowship in Rheumatology has also joined OCHRI as Rheumatologist. He has completed MBBS from KIMS, Karad, DNB, MD (General Medicine) from Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal and Post-Doctoral Fellowship in Clinical Immunology & Rheumatology from CMC, Vellore. He is well trained in management & treatment of Rheumatic diseases, including all forms of arthritis e.g. Rheumatoid Arthritis and Osteoarthritis, certain autoimmune diseases and musculoskeletal pain disorders. Rheumatic diseases can affect virtually any part of the body. Dr. Saurabh Chahande is available in OCHRI OPD from 2- 5pm on all working days apart from 24×7 indoor calls.

For appointments one may connect with 9225260606 or 9372332910.