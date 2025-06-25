Safety first: 161 school buses, vans, autos face police heat in Nagpur for traffic rule violations

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a major action to ensure the safety of schoolchildren, the Nagpur City Traffic Police led by ACP Madhuri Bawiskar launched a special enforcement drive on Tuesday, June 24 against school buses, vans, and auto-rickshaws that were found violating traffic rules.

The campaign focused on penalizing school vehicle drivers for non-compliance with traffic regulations such as driving without wearing uniforms or seat belts, overloading students, violating traffic signals, and disregarding other provisions under the Motor Vehicles Act.

A total of 161 school vehicles were booked in a single day, which included 106 school buses, 26 school vans, and 29 school autos. The action was taken across various traffic divisions in the city. The Lakadganj division recorded the highest number of violations with 43 vehicles booked, followed by Indora with 25, and Ajni with 23.

Other divisions such as MIDC (20), Sadar (18), and Sonegaon (11) also reported significant violations. Even areas like Sitabuldi and Kamptee, though showing lower numbers, were not spared in the strict checking process.

This special drive, conducted under the directives of the Nagpur Police Commissionerate, aims to instill greater responsibility among school vehicle operators. The authorities have announced that the campaign will continue in the coming days with even stricter enforcement.

The traffic police have appealed to all school vehicle drivers to strictly adhere to traffic rules, emphasizing that ensuring the safety of students is a shared responsibility. Drivers have been urged to cooperate with traffic personnel and follow all legal guidelines to avoid further action.