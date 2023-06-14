NMRDA gets year’s extension to complete development plan

Nagpur: The State Government has given one year extension to Nagpur Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (NMRDA) to complete the process of development in the emerging areas of Nagpur.

The decision was taken at the meeting of Cabinet held on Tuesday at Mumbai. The Urban Development Department (UDD) moved a cabinet note as to Pune Metropolitan Regional Development Authority and that of other urban cities, including Nagpur. NMRDA administers 3,567.37 sq km area and it is currently undergoing rapid urbanisation as people are moving away from the hustle bustle of the city in search of peaceful living here.

Nagpur is one of the fastest growing urban centres in the country and NMRDA is actively involved in planned development of the residential localities. UDD believed that at least one year is required for further integrated approach for the implementation of the development plan. With General and Service Tax (GST) now firmly rooted, NMRDA region is currently a hot spot of commercial activity as its development of godown space is on expected lines.

The city’s excellent infrastructure and land, road and air connectivity provide it a major advantage along with its geographical location. Hence migration too is taking place on large scale, from hinterland for purpose of higher education and businesses are also prospering. The IT hub is now expanding rapidly which is also contributing to the growth of new urban centres on the outskirts of Nagpur city.

