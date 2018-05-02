Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Thu, Sep 5th, 2019

Centre has no intention to ban petrol, diesel vehicles: Gadkari

New Delhi: Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said that the government has no intention to ban petrol and diesel vehicles.

“There were discussions and the ministry had received suggestions that petrol-diesel vehicles should be banned. I would like to clarify that the government does not intend to ban petrol and diesel vehicles. We are not going to do anything like that,” Gadkari said.

The Union minister also outlined that India’s automobile industry had witnessed high volumes in terms of exports and the industry is providing tremendous employment opportunities.

Mentioning that reducing pollution is in the national interest, he said that it was not correct to blame only vehicles for the problem of pollution. “Yes, they share some of the onus”, the minister added.

“The pollution in Delhi affected the health of everyone and the world has also been critical about it. A Rs 50000 crore plan has been devised for Delhi to identify spots which cause pollution. Due to this, around 29 per cent pollution in Delhi has been controlled,” the Union minister said.

