1st Test: England crush India by 227 runs

England crushed India by 227 runs in the first Test to go 1-0 up in the four-match series at Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday.

Chasing a record 420 for victory, the hosts were bowled out for 192 in the second session, with captain Virat Kohli topscoring for them with a fighting 72.

Veteran pacer James Anderson produced an inspiring spell to run through the Indian middle order.

The veteran pacer took the key wickets of Shubman Gill (50), Ajinkya Rahane (0) and Rishabh Pant (11) to finish with splendid figures of 3/17 in 11 overs, while left-arm spinner Jack Leach claimed 4/76.

England one step away from victory. Leach gets one to bounce and turn as Nadeem gets the edge trying to defend it and is caught by Burns at second slip off it goes off Buttler’s gloves.

Nadeem out for a duck as India lose their ninth wicket.

Jasprit Bumrah swings the first ball he faces for a four over midwicket to get off the mark. He has another big swing but this time misses and it goes past the wicketkeeper for four byes.

Archer is brought back into the attack despite Stokes taking a wicket in his previous over.

He starts with a few short balls as Ishant fends it on the leg side away from short leg.

Archer then tries the yorker which Ishant keeps out before he seems to have stepped on the stumps as the bails have come off.

The umpires want to have a look but it seems the stumps have moved and the bails have come off due to the wind as Ishant survives and it is ruled a dead ball.

He nudges the last ball through square leg for a single.

Ishant getting some good batting practice as he sweeps Leach through square leg for a four and then blocks out the rest of the over.

Archer ends England’s wait with the wicket of Bumrah, who gets the edge and is caught behind for four.

India are bowled out for 192 in their second innings as England win the match by a huge margin of 227 runs.

This is England’s sixth Test victory away from home as they take a 1-0 lead in the four-match series.