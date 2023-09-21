19-year-old married woman commits suicide in Kalamna, Nagpur

Nagpur: A young married woman committed suicide under mysterious circumstances in Kalamna area on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Pratiksha Purshottam Rahangdale (19), a resident of Plot No 196, Bharatwada, near Gas Godown.

According to police sources, Pratiksha was hanging from the ceiling fan with a saree around 9 am on Tuesday. She ended her life when she was alone in the house.

The reason behind Pratiksha taking the drastic step could not be ascertained so far.

After recording the statement of Purshottam Rahangdale (26), husband of the deceased, Kalamna Police registered an accidental death case and sent the body for post-mortem.

