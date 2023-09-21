“Coalescence 2023: Alumnae Reunion Lights Up Campus with Nostalgia and Inspiration”

The corridors echoed with laughter, the faces lit up with recognition, the campus came alive with nostalgia as everyone gathered for the inaugural alumnae meet “Coalescence 2023”

The event commenced with an auspicious lamp lightening ceremony by all the dignitaries which included the Chief Guest Dr. Subhash Chaudhari -Vice chancellor, RTMNU , Dr. Pooja Pathak- Principal L.A.D & Smt • R .P. college for Women, Prof Dr. Deepak Wasule, Head of Department , Cosmetic technology, who was also Convenor for the event & Prof. Dr. Sangeeta Sahasrabuddhe who was Co- Convenor.After the welcome and felicitation of dignitaries and floral welcome of Retired H.o.D. Dr. Sheela Kulkarni and other senior teachers , Dr. S.Sakharwade , Dr. H.Meshram , Dr. S. Garway, Dr. J. Hazare , an encouraging speech was delivered by the chief Guest Dr. Chaudhari where auditorium echoed with applaud. He shared his experiences on how an ex-students meet is helpful in growth of individuals.Dr. Wasule in his address shared the achievements of the Cosmetics Department while Dr. Pooja Pathak appreciated one and all for their participation. Vote of Thanks was delivered by Dr. Sahasrabuddhe.

The Second session “Journey”- An Interaction Session between ex- students and fresh graduates was extremely enlightening as the Seniors shared their success Journeys with the present students. The Alumnae attending this event came from various parts of country also a few from Dubai & Singapore. Speakers starting with Dr. Sunita Nawander, Director , PRN Techtex pvt. Ltd.

Roopal Sherawat from Mumbai , who started her carrier from Nivea & Director- CDC, Aquilla Organics

Archana Prasad from Delhi , an R & D expert had worked with Ayur Herbal , Lotus Herbal ,& Mankind Pharma has now set up her own Research Lab Alaknanda Dasbasu from Banglore, Work Dynamics Division at Jones Lang La Salle (JLL) Moni Barwal from Mumbai , Busines Devpt. Manager Geeta Bajaj from Delhi, Director of Regulatory affairs& heads Sustainability & Citizenship at Estee Lauder Companies India.

Vaishali Deoghare from Dubai , Founder & CEO of Jes & Vero ,U. A. E

Nisha Baldua from Nagpur ,Founder & Profiteer of firm – Brands Wagon

Mayuri Pai , Avees BioCos pvt. Ltd

Reema Dubey, founder of beauty brand – Chipmunk, Banglore

Priyanka Baral , Senior Associate. Sustainability Initiatives at Indfrag Biosciences., Banglore

Paneri Lanjewar , Co- Founder Absolute Essentials

Neha Sawarkar, Tech. Head of Home & personal care at KNowde

Anukrita Maheshwari with R & D ,L’Oreal India Pvt. Ltd., Mumbai

also spoke to share their success stories and inspired all.

Thus, all Professionals emphasised and highlighted various horizons of career opportunities in the field of Cosmetic Science.

Cultural Event —“Dil Dhadkne Do” – “Coalescence -2023 “

The nostalgic post lunch session of the Coalescence 2023 started with the mesmerizing “Dil Dhadkne Do” Cultural Performances by the students of the Department of Cosmetic Technology. The galaxy of the enthusiastic alumni performed in the event and made it memorable and also shared their experiences of the fun-filled days of their college, and also shared their learnings from the workplace and interacted with fellow batch-mates, teachers and cherished their college days reminiscences.

A small Quiz Competition “Kaun Banega CosmeticPati” added joyful fun in the whole program. Alumni answered the questions and bagged the gift hampers from Revlon.

Wonderful group dances were performed by students and alumni, like Rajasthani, Lavni,

Punjabi, Kathak etc. showing overall Indian culture i.e. Unity in Diversity. Special mention about the exclusive dance performances of Faculty Dr. Sana Ahmed, Mrs. Anandi Pande, along with Aastha Dahekar. Melodious musical performances by the respected faculty members Dr. Sangeeta Sahasrabuddhe, Mr. Harshal Meshram, Dr. Satish Sakharwade added glamour to the program.

Noteworthy performances were also delivered by Ayushi Deshmukh, Priya Motghare, Shivani Zade, etc.Alumnae and current students of U.G. and P.G. of Cosmetic Dept. gave energetic performances.

All faculty members Dr. Deepak Wasule, Convener, Dr. Sangeeta Sahasrabuddhe, Co-Convener, Dr. Nibha Bajpai, Dr. Sonal Dhabekar & Dr. Sana Ahmed along with their team actively worked to make the event successful.

