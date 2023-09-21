FDA seizes betel nuts worth Rs 3.36 Crore from Priti Industries and Farmico Cold Chain in Nagpur

Nagpur: In a swift and unexpected operation, a team from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) executed a surprise raid in the Kalamna area, leading to the confiscation of a staggering 84,537 kilograms of betel nuts. The market value of this haul is estimated to be over Rs 3.36 crore.

The first phase of the operation was carried out at M/s Priti Industries in Kalamna, where the FDA team seized a substantial 11,727 kilograms of betel nuts with an approximate value of Rs 56.19 lakh.

Following this success, another team from the FDA targeted M/s Farmico Cold Chain and Logistic Ltd. in Lihigaon, where they apprehended an even larger stockpile of betel nuts weighing 72,810 kilograms, valued at an impressive Rs 2.60 crore.

The betel nut stock in question was associated with several entities, including M/s Vinay Traders located in Itwari, M/s R R brothers, also in Itwari, and M/s Imran Supari Traders, also operating from Itwari.

This meticulously planned operation was conducted under the expert guidance of Joint Commissioner (V) Samadhan Pawar. The execution of the operation was led by Assistant Commissioner A S Mahajan, supported by a dedicated team including Yaduraj Dahatonde, Rajesh Yadav, Sandip Suryawanshi, Piyush Manwatkar, Smita Babhre, Amar Sontakke, Lalit Soyam, and others.

The FDA’s intervention is a significant step towards curbing the illicit trade of betel nuts, which not only impacts the market but can also have potential health risks for consumers.

The confiscated betel nuts will undergo further evaluation as part of the ongoing investigation, and appropriate legal action will be taken against the concerned parties.

