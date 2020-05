Nagpur: As many as 19 people quarantined at various facilities here have tested positive for novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) by Thursday evening. The cases belonged to Gaddigodam, Mominpura, Golibar Chowk.

Following this development the cases of virus borne disease have surged at 406.

Though, the global pandemic has also claimed seven lives in the city, around 300 patients have successfully treated with the disease.