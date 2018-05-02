Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Thu, May 21st, 2020

    Traffic cops nab 2 with country liquor bottles

    Nagpur: Indora Traffic Department of city police on Thursday detained two men smuggling country made liquor in a sack.

    The accused Mukesh Gangadhar Suryawanshi (38), Sushil Shankar Medanwar (32), both residents of Mohan Nagar, Gittikhadan were reportedly caught red handed ferrying 48 bottles of country made liquor Rs 2,500 and also seized a two wheeler (MH/31/EH/0699). They were later handed over to the concerned police station.

    PI Ajay Malviya, Constables Hemant Kumbhre, Narendra Bavishkar, Rahul Lokhande, Nitin Wankhede, of Indora Traffic Department, were on routine lockdown duty when they intercepted two bike borne riding without helmets. The cops inquired them further and sought papers.

    They also found a sack in their possession. On seeking the details about the sack, the duo failed to provide any concrete answer. Acting swiftly on which the cops searched the sack and found liquor bottles.

